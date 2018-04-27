Daimler Raises 2018 Profit Forecast as Mercedes Sales Increase

Daimler AG struck a more upbeat tone for 2018 earnings as sales growth of its higher-priced Mercedes-Benz luxury cars offset increased spending to develop electric vehicles.

Earnings before interest and taxes will increase “slightly” this year both on a group level and for the carmaking division, Stuttgart, Germany-based Daimler said Friday in a statement. The previous forecast was for no growth this year.

“We are sustainably continuing along our profitable growth course,” Chief Executive Officer Dieter Zetsche said in the statement. “We aim to continue building on this and will systematically implement our strategy” to boost sales while adapting to industrywide technology shifts.

Mercedes, the world’s biggest-selling luxury-car brand, posted its best quarterly sales ever, with deliveries of the GLC crossover jumping 33 percent and the revised flagship S-Class posting a 29 percent gain. Zetsche predicted in February that investment costs and currency shifts would hold back profit by as much as 2 billion euros this year.

Daimler is developing a line of 10 all-new, fully battery-powered models under the EQ sub-brand to go on sale within five years, as well as electrified variants of Mercedes’s existing vehicle range. The company is also initiating a corporate overhaul, a task potentially complicated by Chinese automotive billionaire Li Shufu’s purchase of a 9.7 percent stake early this year to become Daimler’s largest shareholder.

1Q Highlights