China's HNA Is in Talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower

Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co. is in talks to sell Manhattan’s 245 Park Ave. to SL Green Realty Corp., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

In addition to a sale, another option being discussed is a debt recapitalization of the building, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. The talks may not result in any deal being done. Spokesmen for HNA and SL Green declined to comment on the discussions.

245 Park Ave. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

In a deal that closed last May, HNA paid $2.21 billion for the building, one of the highest prices ever for a New York skyscraper. SL Green was among bidders for the property that HNA beat out. Still, SL Green ended up with a link to the building: It provided a $110.5 million mezzanine loan to HNA, according to a December shareholder presentation.

Facing one of the biggest-ever debt burdens and pressure from Chinese authorities to unwind its global spending spree, HNA has sold holdings worth $13 billion this year, including its $6.5 billion Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stake.

Even if a deal for 245 Park is reached with SL Green, HNA won’t be cashing a multibillion-dollar check. The company financed its purchase of the building with almost $1.8 billion of debt, according to filings.

The Park Avenue tower counts Societe Generale SA, Ares Management LP and Major League Baseball among its tenants.