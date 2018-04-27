Charted

Cash-Flush U.S. Tech Firms Boost CapEx

Cloud businesses, campuses were among first-quarter spending priorities
By
Sophie Caronello
and
Dina Bass

At a time when other industries are cutting back on capital expenditure, Big Tech is building out. Flush with cash from growing demand for computing delivered remotely, Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google are plowing money back into their cloud businesses, splashing out on a global network of data centers that can deliver faster speeds to customers worldwide and let them store their information close by. Companies like Facebook Inc., Google and Microsoft are also spending to build new campuses or refresh old ones -- accommodating new staff and growing businesses.

