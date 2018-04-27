Boeing Is Near Deal to Buy Parts Maker KLX, Dow Jones Says

Boeing Co. is in talks to acquire KLX Inc., the Wall Street Journal reported, as the world’s largest planemaker seeks to ramp up a new division providing maintenance, spare parts and other services to airlines.

An agreement may come as soon as Monday, though a deal could still be derailed, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter. KLX, which surged on the report, is a distributor of spare aircraft parts and oil and gas equipment with a market value of $3.7 billion as of Thursday’s close.

A deal would further Boeing’s biggest acquisition spree since its 1997 merger with McDonnell Douglas Corp. and boost Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg’s efforts to more than triple sales at its services business to $50 billion within a decade. Boeing is also deep into talks to form a joint commercial-jet venture with Brazil’s Embraer SA.

KLX, which was spun out of B/E Aerospace Inc. in 2014, got about 80 percent of its $1.74 billion in sales from aircraft parts and aftermarket services in its most recent fiscal year. The remainder came from the business catering to oil and gas drillers.

The Wellington, Florida-based company climbed 7.5 percent to $78.90 at 1:39 p.m. in New York after advancing as much as 12 percent for its biggest intraday gain on record. Boeing fell less than 1 percent to $341.50.