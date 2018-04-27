Alexandre de Rothschild, executive director of the Rothschild Group poses for a photograph at the company's headquarters in Paris.

French magazine L'Express calls it "an epidemic of youth-ism." Corporate France is ushering in a new generation of CEO to coincide with its new, 40-year-old head of state. Publicis Groupe SA, Carrefour SA, Vivendi SA and even Rothschild -- Emmanuel Macron's old shop -- have in the past year named or lined up bosses whose ages range from 37 to 46. Not bad, considering the average French board member is 59.

But every dauphin sometimes needs an eminence grise to help out.

Generation Macron A new breed of executive is arriving in corporate France to coincide with a 40-year-old head of state Source: Bloomberg

Rothschild is a case in point. On Friday, the 200-year-old investment bank named 54-year-old Francois Perol as a managing partner and co-chairman of the bank's executive committee, rounding out a team that will be headed by new 37-year-old boss Alexandre de Rothschild.

A decade ago, when Alexandre was making his first steps in the family bank, Perol was helping then-president Nicolas Sarkozy mop up the 2008 crisis. "His vast banking experience will benefit the group," the young Rothschild says.

It's a smart idea to match Generation Macron with Generation Sarkozy. As Macron himself is finding out, change in France means taking gradual steps while trying to nudge historical institutions, like trade unions, into the present.

Would Rothschild be any different? Experienced bankers might have felt they had the run of the place with a young buck in charge. That's less likely with Perol, himself a former Rothschild banker. For the past decade he has been head of BPCE, a large and complex cooperative bank. He can knock heads together and make deals.

Rothschild's New Face Shares of the bank have risen since the announcement of 37-yr-old Alexandre de Rothschild as incoming boss Source: Bloomberg

There's also more growth to capture in France, which has seen a rebound in merger activity and an expansion by Rothschild in its private-banking and lending activities for affluent families. That's going to require a combination of "new and current senior leaders," as Rothschild puts it. Perol's arrival comes with a commitment that co-heads Nigel Higgins and Olivier Pecoux will stay in senior roles: The former is joining the supervisory board as deputy chairman, the latter will remain head of advisory. A more balanced revenue split between deal-making and private banking should help growth. Perol's experience should therefore be a boost to business, not just to stability.

Strategic Shift Rothschild wants to grow more in private banking, its second-biggest source of revenue Source: Company filings

Succession planning doesn't always go smoothly, especially in closely held or family businesses. Witness the recent resignation of not one but two heiresses at Korean Air Lines following accusations of nut rage and water-throwing. While there's nothing so racy in French corporate life, those handing power to a new generation have cast a long shadow. Vincent Bollore's promotion of his son Yannick is taking place amid a judicial probe into the billionaire’s African assets. Carrefour's new leaders are grappling with how to revive its traditional hypermarkets amid growing competition from online.

Rothschild's new management plan seems to offer a sensible dose of humility for the bright young things. An experienced hand can deepen the bench and help keep vested interests on board. As France runs into its first road-blocks on the path to political reform, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Generation Macron is taking it slow.