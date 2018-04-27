Argentina Moves to Defend the Peso With a Surprise Rate Increase

Argentina’s central bank took the extraordinary step of raising its key interest rate at an unscheduled decision in a bid to stem the selloff in its currency.

The seven-day repo rate was increased 3 percentage points to 30.25 percent effective immediately, the central bank said on its website. The move was all the more surprising because policy makers left borrowing costs steady in a meeting earlier this week. No statement from the central bank accompanied the decision.

Officials are increasingly concerned that the rapid depreciation in the currency will spiral out of control, leading policy makers to spend more than $3 billion this week buying pesos in the spot market to fight against the selloff. Those efforts weren’t enough to offset global pessimism toward riskier assets, renewed dollar strength and an exodus of overseas investors from Argentina after a new income tax for foreigners took effect this week.

“The pressure on the FX led to a situation where there was a need to give a message to foreign markets,” said Alejo Costa, the head of strategy at BTG Pactual Argentina. “They needed to give a strong additional policy signal.”

The peso, which had fallen as much as 1.8 percent earlier in the day, pared its losses to 0.2 percent at 20.58 per dollar as of 11:30 a.m. in New York. Still, its 10 percent plunge this year is the worst among major currencies, and trails only the Angolan kwanza and Venezuelan bolivar globally.

The government in December relaxed the central bank’s inflation target to 15 percent from more stringent levels, allowing officials to pursue looser monetary policy to help bolster a nascent economic recovery. That move may have backfired in the currency market, ultimately leading to Friday’s rate hike.

“It’s a key step for the BCRA to regain autonomy in interest rates, which is what was in doubt after the target change Dec. 28, and which is a necessary condition to battle inflation,” said Federico Furiase, the chief economist at Buenos Aires-based consulting firm ECOGO.

The central bank’s spot-market intervention this week accelerated from just $2 billion spent in the entire year until Monday. While the amount is just a fraction of the nation’s almost $60 billion in reserves, analysts questioned how much more the central bank wanted to spend on intervention with downward pressure on the peso mounting.

Policy makers are concerned that a weaker peso will fuel inflation that’s already running at an annual pace of 25 percent. President Mauricio Macri has made slowing price increases one of his top priorities since he took office in late 2015 vowing to jumpstart investment. But that goal has often conflicted with another top goal: ensuring robust economic growth.

Even after the plunge this year, the country’s real effective exchange rate -- the purchasing power adjusted for inflation -- suggests that the peso may still have further to fall.

— With assistance by Jorgelina Do Rosario, and Aline Oyamada