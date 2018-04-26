U.K. Told to Expect Only U.S.-Style Equivalence After Brexit

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator signaled that the U.K.’s financial institutions should expect only the same level of access to the bloc’s single market after Brexit as U.S. ones currently enjoy.

“Why would the equivalence system, which works well for the U.S. industry, not work for the City?” he said in a behind-closed-doors speech in Sofia on Thursday, according to a text released by his office.

The U.K. wants access to the single market that’s stronger than the regulatory equivalence regime than the EU currently offers to other countries and wants a system based on “mutual recognition” of each other’s regulations. But the EU says that’s unacceptable due to the U.K. unwillingness to stick to single market conditions, such as broad oversight by the European Court of Justice.

Barnier warned the audience, made up of bankers and financial lobbyists, that failure to strike an overall deal on Brexit would result in no transition agreement.

“Both market participants and public authorities should hope for the best, but prepare for the worst,” he said. They “must continue to prepare for all scenarios. No one should underestimate the risk of disagreement.”