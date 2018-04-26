Turkey's AK Party Urges One of Its Own Not to Challenge Erdogan

Influential former President Abdullah Gul is coming under growing pressure from Turkey’s governing party to rule himself out of June’s elections, as jockeying intensifies ahead of a vote that will seal the country’s transition to a supercharged executive presidency.

Gul helped found the ruling Islamist-rooted AK Party with incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. But he has criticized Erdogan’s clampdown on dissent since a failed 2016 military coup. Another pro-Islamic party, Saadet, has now suggested Gul challenge for the presidency on June 24 as an opposition candidate. Gul hasn’t commented publicly.

“When you leave an important political movement that you’ve been in for many years, or if you switch to another side, experience shows that you may not be able to please either side,” Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Wednesday, in a clear reference to Gul. “People must preserve the respect they’ve gained.”

Opposition parties were caught off guard when Erdogan last week advanced both presidential and parliamentary elections from November 2019, but are now debating how best to challenge the president, who is looking to cap nearly 16 years at the pinnacle of Turkish power.

Run-Off

They have a lot of ground to make up. A recent opinion poll showed Erdogan way ahead of his rivals with 43.5 percent support, more than double his nearest challenger. But to secure the first-round win that Erdogan wants, he needs a minimum of 50 percent of the vote. Any split within the ranks of the AK Party -- for example a Gul candidacy -- would make it even harder to avoid a second-round, run-off vote. Gul got just over 5 percent in the survey.

Under the new system, the president elected in June will among other things have the power to appoint ministers and judges, set the nation’s budget and declare a state of emergency. The prime minister’s job will be abolished.

Saadet has so far failed to convince the pro-secular CHP and newly formed Iyi Party to back Gul as their joint candidate, with both parties insisting they will field their own candidates.

“Apparently there is a project to engineer such an outcome,” Yildirim said. “But it seems that has failed, it has burst.”

Saadet won less than 1 percent of the vote in 2015 parliamentary elections. In an interview on Tuesday, its leader Temel Karamollaoglu accused Erdogan of betraying the true Islamic values of most Turks. He has “departed from our principles in every way from the poverty to corruption and bans,” Karamollaoglu said.

As prime minister, Erdogan offered respite from the revolving-door coalitions that had characterized the 1990s, and he used his mandates to energize Turkey’s economy. But his later administrations, as well as his time in the president’s office since 2014, have been hit by charges of corruption, and criticism over a creeping authoritarianism. Turkey has also been sucked deeper into the war in neighboring Syria, where the army is now deeply involved in a conflict with separatist Syrian Kurdish militants.