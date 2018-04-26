Toyota Targets Big Fleets With Connected-Car Push Into Europe

Toyota Motor Corp. said it plans to save big fleet operators money by expanding its data analytics, telematics and network security platform into Europe.

The London-based unit is starting with $6.3 million (4.5 million pounds) in seed money from Toyota and plans to hire as many as 50 software developers, engineers and data analysts. Its purpose is to harness Toyota’s global data-mining capabilities to develop specialized products and services for Europe, said Zack Hicks, chairman of the new company, Toyota Connected Europe.

“Having a spinoff company that can operate at the speed of Silicon Valley, but still allow Toyota to participate in this new ecosystem, that’s really the goal,’’ Hicks, 54, said in an interview prior to Thursday’s announcement. He remains chief executive officer of Toyota Connected North America and the company’s chief digital officer for North America.

About a third of European passenger vehicles are delivered to fleets via specialized leases that include necessities like insurance, fuel and maintenance, said Agustin Martin, 48, who will be CEO of the new unit. Toyota plans to help these fleets operate more efficiently by providing real-time updates on speed, location, accidents, driver aggressiveness and fuel consumption.

Toyota is already running car-sharing experiments in Dublin and in Grenoble, France, and plans a third in Madrid, said Martin, who has been a vice president in the Toyota’s European operations.