Top Theresa May Ally Faces Calls to Quit Over Immigration Outcry

British Home Secretary Amber Rudd has a reputation for toughness, never clearer than when she deputized for her boss in a televised election debate just two days after her father died last year.

Yet even one of Prime Minister Theresa May’s most loyal lieutenants has been left clinging to office by the outrage surrounding the U.K.’s treatment of Caribbean migrants, who arrived after World War II to take up jobs during a labor shortage. Rule changes introduced by May when she was home secretary have left many unable to prove their residency status and facing deportation.

Amber Rudd Photographer: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg

Opposition lawmakers, led by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, sense weakness and have called her to resign over the so-called Windrush affair, named for one of the boats the migrants arrived on.

Pursued by reporters on her way to Parliament on Thursday, she declined to say whether she would step down, and May’s spokesman said Rudd still enjoyed the premier’s full confidence.

“I do take responsibility, but I do think I am the person to put it right,” Rudd told lawmakers in a fractious hearing.

Though it’s a view Rudd hasn’t expressed publicly herself, some lawmakers say she’s taking the flak for May’s policy of what she called a “hostile environment” for illegal immigrants when she was Home Secretary from 2010 to 2016. Some of the Windrush generation were blocked from re-entry after leaving to visit relatives abroad; some have been denied medical treatment. The Home Office lost or even shredded landing cards given to the migrants.

It’s a dangerous spat for May which also has implications for Brexit. Rudd is known as a staunch pro-European and important ally the prime minister needs in Cabinet to balance the influence of Brexiter ministers, including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

For Rudd herself, defending a majority of just 346 in her Hastings coastal district, none of this helps her chances of re-election as Labour eyes the seat. She’s been accused of being out of touch, after the Financial Times reported her comment at a private business dinner that the U.K.’s post-Brexit immigration system for European Union nationals would be “as easy as setting up an online account at L.K. Bennett.”

That’s a fashion brand where a dress can cost 400 pounds ($558) -- Britain’s average weekly wage is 513 pounds.