The Simple Answer to Watchmaking’s Most OCD Question

There are, in every domain of discourse, certain varieties of misinformation and confusion that smite them how you will, refuse to die. One of these hydra's heads in talking about watches is the notion of so-called dynamic vs. static water resistance with respect to watch water resistance ratings – it's been debunked so many times, both here and elsewhere, that you'd think we could safely regard it as a dead issue but it's proven frustratingly durable. Another snake that will not stay scotched is the idea that screw heads – specifically screw head slots – should be aligned; the reason it's not practical to do so in watchmaking is a question that has been repeatedly addressed, but it can't hurt to try again as I don't think we've ever raised the question here.

First of all the best known example of supposedly aligned screw slots is the bezel of the Royal Oak – and yes, it's true, the slots are parallel with the edge of the bezel, which looks very nice. However, they're not actually screws. The "screws" are actually bolts, with screwed-on nuts holding them down from the back – and, as you can see, those slots don't line up.

In fact, you don't see perfectly aligned screw heads in general, pretty much anywhere in watchmaking, and that includes both the humble and the mighty. Even those fanatics of finishing, Greubel Forsey, don't go to the trouble of aligning screw slots – either on the dial side, or in the movement.

So, why aren't aligned screw heads seen anywhere in watchmaking? The best answer I've run across is from a man who should know: Mr. Roger Smith, who addressed the question in an interview with Salon QP in April of 2016. I encourage everyone to read the whole article, but here's one relevant quote: "The screws are never aligned because it would be a very difficult engineering task to make sure that the start of each thread within the dial plate began in exactly the same orientation ... the length of the screw thread from the start of its thread to the underside of the screw-head would be critical and you would have to achieve ridiculously close tolerances."

Is it possible to machine a screw, tap the threads, and control the depth of the countersink so as to produce perfectly aligned slots? It is, and it's been done, but it is also apparently a royal PITA, to indulge in some colorful vernacular. In poking around trying to find out if it's ever been done, and how you do it, I ran across the discussion forum at the Practical Machinist, where several different techniques are mentioned. You do find aligned screws in manufactured objects occasionally – Parker-brand shotguns are one example – but the various methods are extremely labor-intensive. One post from the forum discussion is, "... the cost would be prohibitive now ... very few people would want to spend the extra," while another remarks, "Parker shotguns ... always had 'qualified,' or aligned, or 'timed' screws. I believe they did so not by special tapping but rather by carefully removing material from the underside of the screw until it was correctly positioned. As others have noted, this sort of craftsmanship is essentially gone from the world of production."

I have been unable thus far to determine if even in theory, it would be possible to machine screws and tap components with a high enough degree of precision to produce aligned screw slots without manual adjustment but even if it is, I suspect that as was mentioned at the Practical Machinist, the additional cost would be prohibitive and I shudder to think what the additional expenditure in time, and therefore additional cost to the consumer, would be. It's said that intolerance is the handmaiden of perfection, but it never hurts, when evaluating quality, to keep our expectations grounded in reality as well.

