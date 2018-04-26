URGENT: The Latest: Cosby Convicted of Sexually Assaulting Woman

Bill Cosby outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania on April 26.

Norristown, Pa. (AP) -- The Latest on Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

Bill Cosby has been convicted of drugging and molesting a woman in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.

A jury outside Philadelphia convicted the "Cosby Show" star of three counts of aggravated indecent assault on Thursday. The guilty verdict came less than a year after another jury deadlocked on the charges.

Cosby was charged with violating Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. His lawyer called Constand a "con artist" who leveled false accusations against Cosby so she could sue him.

Cosby could get up to 10 years in prison on each of the counts.

Dozens of women have come forward in recent years to say he drugged and assaulted them. Five of the other accusers testified against him at the retrial.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission. Constand has done so.

1:25 p.m.

The jury is heading back to the courtroom and Bill Cosby's defense team is saying there's a verdict in his sexual assault retrial.

The panel of seven men and five women have been deliberating about 14 hours.

The 80-year-old comedian is accused of drugging and violating a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

He's charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault. A conviction could put him in prison for up to 10 years on each count.

Prosecutors used Cosby's past admissions about drugs and sex as well as the testimony of five other women to help bolster accuser Andrea Constand's allegations. Cosby's lawyers argued Constand leveled false accusations against Cosby so she could sue him and extract a huge civil settlement.

It's the only criminal case to arise from allegations from more than 60 women.

10:50 a.m.

The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial says the six alternate jurors will get an hour with the courthouse comfort dog before being sent back to their hotel.

Judge Steven O'Neill said Thursday he planned to meet with the alternates to "let them know they're still important." After O'Neill mentioned the dog, Cosby stood up at the defense table and made a comical, barking-like motion with his mouth.

The alternate jurors are being kept away from the main panel of seven men and five women deliberating Cosby's fate.

The jury spent an hour listening to a court stenographer read back the testimony of defense witness Marguerite Jackson before they resumed talks.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a woman in

2004. He says the woman consented.

10:15 a.m.

Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are having the testimony of the star defense witness read back to them.

The jury is back for Day 2 of deliberations. The panel of seven men and five women started its day Thursday by reviewing the testimony of Marguerite Jackson, who says Cosby's chief accuser spoke of framing a celebrity for the money.

Jackson is an academic adviser at Temple University, where Constand worked as a women's basketball administrator. Jackson testified that Constand told her she could fabricate sexual assault allegations and "get that money" from a lawsuit. Jackson's testimony bolstered Cosby's efforts to show Constand made up the allegations against him to extort a big civil settlement.

Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting Constand in

2004. He says it was consensual.

8:45 a.m.

Bill Cosby has arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse where jurors are deliberating in the comedian's sexual assault retrial.

The 80-year-old Cosby arrived on Thursday and said "good morning" twice as he entered the courthouse.

The jury of seven men and five women will start their second day of weighing charges by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibility.

Marguerite Jackson's testimony that Constand once spoke of framing a prominent person to score a big payday will be read back to the jury when court resumes.

The jurors completed a marathon, 10-hour session on Wednesday that failed to produce a verdict.

12:25 a.m.

Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibility.

Marguerite Jackson's testimony that Constand once spoke of framing a prominent person to score a big payday will be read back to the jury when court resumes outside Philadelphia on Thursday.

A marathon, 10-hour first day of deliberations failed to yield a verdict in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.

The exhausted panel called it a night after rehearing excerpts from Cosby's old deposition testimony, including his admission he gave quaaludes to women he wanted to have sex with in the 1970s.

