Siemens Gamesa Wins Biggest India Turbine Order at 300 Megawatts

By
Brian Parkin

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA received its biggest order in India with a contract to supply 300 megawatt of wind turbines.

The Spanish-German company will deliver 143 of its SG 2.1-122 turbines to an unnamed farm developed by Sembcorp Energy India Ltd. Siemens Gamesa also got a 10-year servicing contract.

