Siemens Gamesa Wins Biggest India Turbine Order at 300 Megawatts

Photographer: Timothy Fadek/Bloomberg
Siemens Gamesa Wins Biggest India Turbine Order at 300 MegawattsBy
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA received its biggest order in India with a contract to supply 300 megawatt of wind turbines.
The Spanish-German company will deliver 143 of its SG 2.1-122 turbines to an unnamed farm developed by Sembcorp Energy India Ltd. Siemens Gamesa also got a 10-year servicing contract.
Quotes from this Article
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE