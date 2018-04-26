Nomura's Fourth-Quarter Profit Falls 63% on Loss in Americas

Nomura Holdings Inc.’s fourth-quarter profit fell 63 percent as a loss in the Americas overshadowed gains in trading.

Net income slid to 22.7 billion yen ($208 million) in the three months ended March from 61.3 billion yen a year earlier, the Tokyo-based company said in a statement on Thursday. It announced plans to buy back more shares.

The profit drop masked improvements in Nomura’s trading and asset management operations. Japan’s biggest brokerage joined Wall Street firms including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in benefiting from an increase in market volatility that spurred transactions.