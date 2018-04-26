NHL's Maple Leafs Defeat Means No Championship Win in 51 Years

Maple Leafs have not won the Stanley Cup trophy since 1967

The ice hockey team lost to Boston in the playoffs Wednesday

To the Toronto ice hockey fans out there, don’t worry, there’s always next year.

The National Hockey League’s Toronto Maple Leafs pushed its Stanley Cup drought to 51 years after a 7-4 loss to the Boston Bruins Wednesday, for the longest active streak in the ice hockey league without a championship. The Leafs are tied with the St. Louis Blues -- who have never won since joining the league in 1967.

The Leafs, still second in the NHL behind the Montreal Canadiens with 13 championships, haven’t won the Stanley Cup since 1967. Among the four major sports leagues in North America, the National Football League’s Arizona Cardinals and Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Indians each haven’t won in at least 70 years.

Better Luck Next Year The Maple Leafs own one of North America's longest sports championship droughts Sources: NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL.

Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets, partly owned by Canadian billionaire David Thomson, is the only Canadian team remaining in the NHL playoffs. It is set to begin its second-round series against the Nashville Predators April 27.