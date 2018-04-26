Let Us Infotain You

In-car information and entertainment systems have become a standard feature of mid-range to high-end vehicles, with many manufacturers offering customers a choice of smartphone compatibility. Apple Inc.’s CarPlay is offered by more brands than any other, followed by Alphabet Inc.’s Android Auto, while the earliest entry into the field, the Car Connectivity Consortium’s MirrorLink, is falling out of favor, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance. The entry of Alexa, Amazon.com Inc.’s voice-enabled digital assistant, is adding to the competition.