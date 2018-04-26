Apple Inc.’s iPhone has been one of the greatest money generating consumer products of all time, yet those profits have barely spilled over to shareholders of the phone’s biggest builder. Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. has risen just 11 percent compared to Apple’s 950 percent gain-- when factoring in dividends -- since the iPhone’s release in June 2007. Even Taiwan’s benchmark Taiex index has performed better than Hon Hai, returning 76 percent on a total return basis since the iPhone’s debut.