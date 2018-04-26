Here's the Schedule for Korean Leaders' Historic Summit Friday

Here's the Schedule for Korean Leaders' Historic Summit FridayBy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Seoul time, at the military demarcation line that divides the two nations.
Expectations are high that the summit -- the first between leaders of the two Koreas in 11 years -- will yield some kind of agreement. This could be in the form of a peace declaration, a statement on nuclear disarmament or plan to withdraw troops from the heavily fortified border area.
Here’s the schedule of events, according to South Korea:
- Kim walks across the border to be greeted by Moon at 9:30 a.m.
- Kim welcomed by South Korean honor guard
- Kim signs guest book, poses for photos with Moon
- Leaders meet at 10:30 a.m. at Panmunjom on border’s southern side
- Delegations lunch separately
- Kim, Moon plant tree near border
- Leaders sign and announce agreements after summit
- Moon hosts Kim to banquet at 6:30 p.m. at Peace House
- Kim returns to North Korea after events
