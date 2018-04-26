Here's the Schedule for Korean Leaders' Historic Summit Friday

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Seoul time, at the military demarcation line that divides the two nations.

What to Watch When Kim Jong Un Crosses Into South Korea

Expectations are high that the summit -- the first between leaders of the two Koreas in 11 years -- will yield some kind of agreement. This could be in the form of a peace declaration, a statement on nuclear disarmament or plan to withdraw troops from the heavily fortified border area.

Former White House Coordinator for Arms Control and WMD Gary Samore weighs in on the planned meeting of the 2 Koreas. (Source: Bloomberg)

Here’s the schedule of events, according to South Korea:

Kim walks across the border to be greeted by Moon at 9:30 a.m.

Kim welcomed by South Korean honor guard

Kim signs guest book, poses for photos with Moon

Leaders meet at 10:30 a.m. at Panmunjom on border’s southern side

Delegations lunch separately

Kim, Moon plant tree near border

Leaders sign and announce agreements after summit

Moon hosts Kim to banquet at 6:30 p.m. at Peace House

Kim returns to North Korea after events

— With assistance by Seyoon Kim, and Shinhye Kang