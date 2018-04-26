Hamptons Luxury-Home Buildup Fuels Discounts

Luxury-home listings in New York’s Hamptons were up 13 percent to 298 last quarter from the prior year, but at the current pace of deals, it would take 19.9 months to sell them all, according to Miller Samuel Inc. and Douglas Elliman Real Estate. There were 37 transactions for $5 million or more, the most for a first quarter in four years. Yet, given the realities of a market where inventory is steadily creeping upwards, all were at less than the asking price.