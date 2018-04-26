European Central Bank Holds Rates, Continues Bond-Buying

The European Central Bank held interest rates and said it would continue its bond-buying until the end of September or beyond if needed, Bloomberg News reports.

The ECB maintained its pledge to move slowly in removing euro-area stimulus, setting the stage for President Mario Draghi to face questions over a recent spate of weaker-than-expected economic data.

Policy makers reiterated that they’ll continue buying 30 billion euros ($36 billion) of assets a month until at least the end of September, while linking the conclusion of quantitative easing to a sustained adjustment in inflation. They repeated that they expect borrowing costs to stay at present levels until well past the end of net bond purchases.

