Domino's Shares Are Soaring Right Now

Someone order pizzas: Patrick Doyle is going out with a bang.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. reported first-quarter sales that were well above estimates -- by about $100 million -- in Chief Executive Officer Doyle’s second-to-last quarter at the helm. Comparable-store sales in the U.S. rose 8.3 percent, outpacing the 4.7 percent rate the market expected.

The shares jumped as much as 8.8 percent -- the most intraday in two years -- to $253.99 on Thursday after the release of earnings.

Pizza Party Domino's revenue topped estimates by the widest margin on record Source: Bloomberg

Doyle, who is leaving his post as the pizza chain’s CEO in June, has overseen a period of torrid growth for the company. Although shareholders sold off the stock when his departure was announced in January, the company is “in good hands,” Doyle said Thursday. He will be succeeded by international head Richard Allison.