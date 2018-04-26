Danske Bank Tops Highest Profit Bet Amid Tight Cost Controls

Danske Bank A/S earned more money in the first quarter than expected as Denmark’s biggest lender saw an increase in interest income and kept costs under control.

Net income was 4.9 billion kroner ($796 million), less than a year earlier, but beating the 4.7 billion-krone estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Net interest income was broadly in line with expectations, at 5.9 billion kroner, while the bank wrote back more impaired loans and managed to cut operating costs.

“We had a satisfactory start to the year despite financial market developments that caused lower activity compared with the same period last year,” Chief Executive Officer Thomas Borgen said in a statement on Thursday. “Across our business, the underlying trend was good, with customer demand for credit remaining positive.”

The Numbers

Operating expenses were 5.6 billion kroner, down 2% from a year earlier

Danske wrote back 330 million kroner in impaired loans, after writing back 235 million kroner in the first quarter of 2017

The bank is maintaining its 2018 outlook for profit in the range of 18-20 billion kroner

Danske reported a CET1 ratio of 16.4 percent, slightly less than the 16.6 percent estimated by analysts

Borgen reshuffled his management team earlier this month to create a simpler organization that the CEO said would bring the bank closer to its clients and make it easier to collaborate with third parties.

The restructuring means Chief Financial Officer Jacob Aarup-Andersen will become head of Danske’s $250 billion wealth management operations, a focal point in Borgen’s plans for the bank. The announcement came a day after the resignation of an executive who had overseen operations now under scrutiny as part of a money laundering investigation in the Baltics.

Danske will in the future “serve only subsidiaries of our Nordic customers and global companies with business interests in the Nordics,” it said in connection with the quarterly results.

The Monetary Backdrop

No major financial group has lived with negative interest rates longer than Danske Bank, with the central bank of Denmark pushing its benchmark deposit rate below zero already in 2012. Since then, Danske has delivered record profits, prompting a debate as to whether the extreme monetary policy is as damaging for the financial industry as had been feared.

Danske said on Thursday that credit quality is “strong,” as it once again wrote back impaired loans.