Bristol's Case for Opdivo Optimism Has Shaky Foundations

The future of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.’s immune-boosting cancer blockbuster Opdivo is still highly uncertain – even though one quarter’s strong results and Bristol’s cheerleading say otherwise.

Bristol on Thursday reported Opdivo sales grew 34 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, topping expectations. That’s needed counter-programming to the narrative that Merck & Co. Inc.’s rival drug Keytruda will trounce Opdivo over the next few years.

Opdivo’s first-quarter sales jump might be a flash in the pan before an eventual slowdown. Or it may be a sign of sustainable growth, as Bristol probably hopes. The former seems more likely.

Losing Streak Decent quarterly results couldn't assuage the long term concerns of Bristol investors Source: Bloomberg

At the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research earlier this month, both Merck and Bristol released detailed data from combination trials involving their lead medicines in treating newly diagnosed lung-cancer patients.

Merck – which combined Keytruda with an older chemotherapy – was the clear winner. The FDA approved that combo last year for newly diagnosed patients based on a smaller, earlier trial. The agency’s decision was emphatically supported by a much larger and more comprehensive study; the combo showed an impressive ability to arrest the progress of lung cancer and to extend lives in a broad patient population.

Bristol produced less-impressive data in a smaller group, and with more caveats. Its complicated trial was amended to look at whether patients whose tumors had lots of mutations derived extra benefit from combining Opdivo with its older immune-boosting drug Yervoy.

This is a novel and uncertain approach. The company hasn’t yet proved a survival benefit in these patients, which is the gold standard for these medicines. Bristol’s focus on this relatively narrow group of patients may restrict the use of its combo. Additionally, testing for mutation levels is not widely available and is quite expensive.

Bristol spent much of its earnings call Thursday talking up its approach and defending Opdivo and Yervoy’s lung-cancer future. But it’s planting a flag on some thin and speculative ice.

Bristol also repeatedly emphasized that its combo lets patients avoid chemotherapy and the associated side effects -- its new motto might be "chemo-sparing" -- but Yervoy does not come without its own side effects.

Until it produces substantially more trial data, Opdivo is at Keytruda’s mercy in lung cancer. Bristol disclosed on its conference call that 40 percent of Opdivo’s U.S. sales came from lung-cancer patients in the first quarter (the drug is FDA-approved to treat patients that have already tried other drugs unsuccessfully). That’s still more than any other tumor type, but it’s way down from 44 to 50 percent in the fourth quarter. Some of that shift is coming from good performance in other types of cancer, which helped produce the quarter’s better-than-expected sales growth for Opdivo.

But Keytruda has clearly been coming on strong, even before its latest trial data.

Neck and Neck Opdivo's status as the best selling drug in its class may not last Source: Bloomberg

Opdivo’s performance in other tumor types may overcome future lung-cancer losses. Targeting patients with many tumor mutations may still prove to be the best approach for Opdivo and Yervoy. Or earlier efforts – particularly its partnership with Nektar Therapeutics – may help it catch up with Keytruda’s growing lead in newly diagnosed lung cancer.

But that’s a lot of “ifs,” while declining sales in Opdivo’s most important market are a near-certainty.