Bayer Will Sell More Units to BASF, Paving Way for Monsanto Deal

Chinakohl cabbage grows inside a greenhouse at the Bayer CropScience AG processing facility in Monheim, Germany, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

Bayer AG agreed to sell more pieces of its agriculture business to BASF SE for as much as 1.7 billion euros ($2.1 billion) as it seeks to close its $66 billion purchase of Monsanto Co.

The move fulfills requirements set by European Union and other regulatory authorities for the Monsanto transaction, Leverkusen, Germany-based Bayer said Thursday. BASF will gain Bayer’s vegetable seeds business, some seed treatments and research on wheat hybrids, herbicides and digital farming.

The German health and agriculture conglomerate had agreed in October to sell a 5.9 billion-euro package of field seeds and pesticide assets to BASF, the world’s biggest chemical company. Bayer had already conceded certain digital farming assets to satisfy regulators.

The Bayer-Monsanto deal is the last of three big agricultural transactions that are reshaping global farming. DuPont Co. merged with Dow Chemical Co. last year. China National Chemical Corp. acquired Syngenta AG.

Bayer repeated that it will complete the Monsanto deal by the end of the second quarter.