Barclays and Deutsche Bank Paths Diverge as Sewing Plots Retreat

Deutsche Bank AG is retreating from its Wall Street rivals. Barclays Plc still thinks it can take them on.

The paths of two of Europe’s biggest investment banks are diverging after trading revenue slumped 17 percent at Deutsche Bank in the first quarter and climbed 8 percent at Barclays. The German lender outlined plans to retrench from Wall Street, while its British rival boasted of a performance that was “more than double the average of the U.S. investment banks.”

Jes Staley Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

“We’ve clearly gained market share in the markets business,” Barclays Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “It’s one of the most profitable quarters we’ve had in corporate and investment banking.”

Both firms have undergone repeated revamps and strategy reversals since the financial crisis as they try to make more from trading and investment banking. That struggle led to the ouster of John Cryan as CEO of Deutsche Bank this month and the installation of retail-banking veteran Christian Sewing, who’s scaling back the firm’s global ambitions. By contrast, Staley views this quarter’s performance as vindication of a business that he’s repeatedly defended, even as it often underperformed.

End of the Road Deutsche Bank is making major cuts after falling short of rivals again in the first quarter Sources: Company filings

“It’s very much a tale of two halves in European investment banking,” said Gildas Surry, who helps oversee 1.3 billion euros ($1.6 billion) at Axiom in London, including Barclays and Deutsche Bank bonds. “It shows how management and leadership remains key in investment banking in order to deliver results and loyalty.”

Total revenue from trading and investment banking at Deutsche Bank fell 13 percent from a year earlier to 3.8 billion euros, while return on tangible equity, a key measure of profitability, fell to 1.5 percent from 5.6 percent. Both increased at Barclays.

Wall Street Retreat

Sewing announced Thursday that Deutsche Bank will scale back its U.S. interest-rates trading unit, review its global equities business with a view to shrinking it, and focus more on Europe. The bank warned of “material job cuts” this year, particularly at the investment bank. The project may bring to an end a multi-decade effort by Germany’s biggest lender to compete with U.S. firms like Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on their home turf.

Barclays has piled resources into the same business, hiring executives from hedge funds and competitors last year, investing in technology and encouraging employees to take more risk. The bank pulled about 10 billion pounds ($14 billion) of risk-weighted assets out of “low-returning” corporate lending and shunted it into higher-risk, higher-return trading divisions, along with about 50 billion pounds of “leveraged balance sheet,” according to a quarterly presentation that listed reasons for the improved performance.

Stock Trading Divergence

Revenue at Barclays’s equities-trading unit surged 28 percent to 590 million pounds, beating the average 3 percent decline that analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had predicted, in a quarter when volatility in markets climbed to levels not seen in three years. When translated into dollars, the performance exceeded the 32 percent total gain reported by the five biggest U.S. banks, the U.K. firm said.

Stock-trading income at Barclays, which fell 9 percent last year, got a boost from equity derivatives, contracts that clients can use to speculate on stocks or protect their holdings, the presentation shows. Deutsche Bank, by contrast, said an “underperformance” in equity derivatives across Europe, the Middle East and Africa contributed to a 21 percent tumble in equities revenue to 543 million euros.

— With assistance by Steven Arons