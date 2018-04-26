Armenia Government Sends Envoys to Russia Amid Opposition Push

The Armenian government sent emissaries to Russia for talks on the political crisis that’s convulsing their country as the leader of anti-government protests pressed demands to take power.

Nikol Pashinyan, who’s led the demonstrations that forced to the abrupt resignation this week of longtime ruler Serzh Sargsyan, was rallying support among fellow legislators ahead of a parliamentary vote on a new prime minister set for May 1.

Nikol Pashinyan Photographer: Karen Minasyan/AFP via Getty Images

Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan flew to Moscow for “working consultations,” according to a statement Thursday on the government’s website, which didn’t say who he’ll meet. The Interfax news service reported that Armenian Foreign Minister Eduard Nalbandyan was also in Moscow for meetings with Russian officials, without saying where it got the information.

Russia, which has deep political and economic ties, as well as a military base in Armenia, has been watching the protests closely. President Vladimir Putin Wednesday spoke with his Armenian counterpart Armen Sarkissian by phone, calling for “restraint” and for the crisis to be resolved “strictly within the constitutional framework.”

Pashinyan, who’s called his peaceful movement a “velvet revolution” to oust the country’s long-time rulers, told supporters at a rally Wednesday that he’d also met with Russian representatives and “received assurances that Russia does not interfere in Armenia’s domestic affairs.”

Blockade Threat

He warned that protesters will blockade the parliament building if Sarsgyan’s ruling Republican party tries to elect their own candidate. Thousands of opposition supporters remained in the streets Thursday.

The U.S. and the European Union also weighed in, as their ambassadors held meetings with acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan Wednesday to urge a peaceful resolution of the crisis in the tiny Caucasus republic of 3 million people. Karapetyan, a senior official of the ruling Republican party, has urged all sides in Armenia to agree to early parliamentary elections. Late Wednesday, the party said Sargsyan is stepping down as chairman and that it’s ready to hold talks with the opposition “without preconditions.”

Pashinyan demanded the “unconditional capitulation” of the Republicans at an opposition rally late Wednesday. He said the parliament should appoint “the people’s candidate” as interim prime minister until elections can take place, without referring specifically to himself.

“This isn’t a movement against Russia, or against the United States or the European Union or Iran or Georgia,” Pashinyan said in an interview with Russia’s RBC newspaper published Thursday. “This is a movement against corruption, a movement against ineffective rule and it’s a purely domestic Armenian movement.”