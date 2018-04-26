Amazon Eyes Second Biggest Market Cap, Surging Past Microsoft

Amazon is poised to become the second-largest U.S. company by market value, thanks to its blowout earnings.

Up about 6 percent in afterhours trading, the online retailer’s stock prices imply a market capitalization of $780 billion. While shares of Microsoft and Google’s parent Alphabet also rose after exchanges closed, their gains suggested a market value of no more than $730 billion for either one.

Apple is the No. 1 as the only company with a market cap north of $800 billion.