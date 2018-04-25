Thiam's Wealth Drive Accelerates as Credit Suisse's Assets Soar

Tidjane Thiam’s push into wealth management is accelerating with the fastest addition of net new assets in seven years.

Credit Suisse Group AG’s new assets at its combined wealth-management businesses were 14.4 billion francs, above analyst estimates. Profit at the key International Wealth Management division rose 66 percent to 484 million francs, beating expectations.

Thiam is entering the final stages of a three-year turnaround plan that included tapping shareholders for more than 10 billion francs of fresh capital since he first announced the strategy in 2015. The Zurich-based bank has slashed expenses and cut thousands of jobs -- mostly at the trading operations in New York and London -- to reduce the reliance on volatile businesses. It’s also exited some operations, including private banking in the U.S.

“We’ve now completed 9 quarters of our 12-quarter restructuring program,” Thiam, the Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement on Wednesday. “We’d planned 2018 to be a year of acceleration in our performance,” he said.

Credit Suisse and UBS are focusing on wealth management, with Thiam, a former insurance executive, betting on rising emerging-market affluence to help drive earnings in Asia and Latin America. The CEO is boosting collaboration between the firm’s wealth units and pared down trading businesses. He’s also putting dealmakers alongside private bankers in client meetings with the aim of devising financing ideas for their companies as well as topics such as their personal wealth and succession plans.

While wealth managers have been under pressure from negative interest rates and generally higher cash holdings of investors since the financial crisis, Swiss banks -- including Credit Suisse’s key competitors Julius Baer and UBS Group AG -- have sought to offset the challenges through cost cuts, recruiting initiatives, increased loan volumes and in the case of Credit Suisse the collaboration between the investment banking businesses and wealth management.

With the main restructuring nearing an end, Thiam is now focused on growth and repaying shareholders who’ve stayed with the bank. Late last year he outlined plans to return half of its profit, mainly through buybacks or special dividends, once it strengthens capital generation. Still, that’s not going to happen anytime soon, it said, while Zurich-rival UBS plans to start a program to buy back as much as 2 billion francs of stock this quarter.