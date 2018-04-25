These $760 Garden Tools Will Compete With Your Flowers for Attention

Dutch company Sneeboer & Zn. has been making garden tools since 1913, but only recently has it added an element of luxury to an otherwise dirty job. The company’s walnut-handled titanium tools— this $760 set includes a transplanting trowel, hand fork, and hand hoe—are as much as 30 percent lighter than typical cast-aluminum versions and much stronger. But you’re not spending that much for practicality: These tools look so good, they’ll compete with your flowers for attention.

The Competition

For a more rustic look, try the hand-forged $174 Heirloom garden tool set from Fisher Blacksmithing, based in Bozeman, Mont. It combines reclaimed materials with hand-turned black walnut handles. Of course, something like the $12 G&F garden tool set from Home Depot is perfectly adequate. The rubber-handled trowel, rake, and hoe are all made of powder-coated steel.

The Bottom Line

You can certainly move dirt for less money; cleaning planter beds with these Sneeboer tools can feel a bit like using a Ferrari for a milk run. But they’re built to be used. That they work beautifully is a bonus. $760