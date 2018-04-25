The One

These $760 Garden Tools Will Compete With Your Flowers for Attention

An element of luxury comes to an otherwise dirty job.
The company spent three years testing seven grades of titanium

Photographer: Jessica Pettway for Bloomberg Businessweek

Dutch company Sneeboer & Zn. has been making garden tools since 1913, but only recently has it added an element of luxury to an otherwise dirty job. The company’s walnut-handled titanium toolsthis $760 set includes a transplanting trowel, hand fork, and hand hoe—are as much as 30 percent lighter than typical cast-aluminum versions and much stronger. But you’re not spending that much for practicality: These tools look so good, they’ll compete with your flowers for attention.

The Competition

For a more rustic look, try the hand-forged $174 Heirloom garden tool set from Fisher Blacksmithing, based in Bozeman, Mont. It combines reclaimed materials with hand-turned black walnut handles. Of course, something like the $12 G&F garden tool set from Home Depot is perfectly adequate. The rubber-handled trowel, rake, and hoe are all made of powder-coated steel.

The Bottom Line

You can certainly move dirt for less money; cleaning planter beds with these Sneeboer tools can feel a bit like using a Ferrari for a milk run. But they’re built to be used. That they work beautifully is a bonus. $760

