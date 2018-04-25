Sweden Doesn’t Want to Force Banks to Handle Cash

Sweden’s government rejected a plea from the central bank to force the country’s banks to handle cash, arguing that it could distort competition and even result in branch closures.

That’s because some lenders are pure online banks without any branches while others operate vast branch networks. Legislation requiring those with physical premises to provide and accept notes and coins would be unfair, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said in an April 25 phone interview.

Sweden is rapidly evolving into the world’s first cashless society as consumers dump cash in favor of cards and digital solutions. Notes and coins in circulation has more than halved in the past decade and most bank branches no longer manually deal with cash.

That has sparked a heated debate, with Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves calling for new legislation that would force banks to handle cash.

Dwindling Cash The amount of cash in circulation in Sweden has slumped in recent years Source: Riksbank

"Sometimes it sounds very simple -- the only thing you need to do is introduce a new law and then you’ll have cash everywhere," Bolund said. "But if you dig deeper, you see that there are some problems with that."

Apart from competition concerns, Bolund said he’s worried that legislation could also hurt access to banking services in general, especially in more remote parts of Sweden.

"Instead of a cashless bank branch that offers some services, the bank may choose to close down that office completely, simply because it’s no longer profitable,” he said. "Then you risk getting worse service in the countryside than you otherwise would have had."