The Daily Prophet: Stocks Have Backed Themselves Into a Corner

It's still early days, but judging by the schizophrenic action in stocks, few companies are likely to come out a winner from this earnings season despite reporting what are collectively forecast to be the best results in years.

So far, the results have given investors every reason to believe that earnings for members of the S&P 500 Index will meet the 18 percent or so increase expected. Even so, the benchmark has been fluctuating in a relatively tight range, closing Wednesday up just 0.18 percent after dropping 1.34 percent Tuesday. Of course, rising bond yields have a lot to do with that, but in many ways this is payback for the big gains in late 2017 and January that pushed stock valuations to near record highs. As a result, companies reporting strong results aren't being rewarded as would be expected, because those earnings expectations are mostly baked in, according to the strategists at Brown Brothers Harriman. Caterpillar found that out Tuesday, when its shares tumbled even though it posted earnings that beat estimates, because it later said those results “will be the high watermark for the year.”



Twitter and 3M are others that have posted strong results only to see their shares fall. "Markets have no patience for any earnings/margin/expenditure disappointments of the smallest order," the strategists at FTN Financial wrote in a research note. "Higher rates explain the gloomy background, but not the severity of the reactions on any misstep."

WHEN ORDINARY IS EXTRAORDINARY

Given all the focus this week on 10-year Treasury yields breaking above the 3 percent level for the first time since early 2014, one would be forgiven for thinking that nobody wants bonds at any cost. That's why there was a sigh of relief Wednesday after the U.S. Treasury sold $35 billion of five-year notes. It's not that the sale was spectacular -- it wasn't. Investors submitted bids for 2.49 times the amount offered, in line with the average of 2.45 over the past 10 auctions for that maturity. A class of bidders that is presumed to include foreign investors bought 60.2 percent of the notes, also in line with the average of 62 percent. Although strategists described the results as "decent" and "ordinary," the auction could easily have been a disaster. Rather, this bear market in bonds is looking rather orderly. As long as that remains the case, any fallout in other markets, such as equities or corporate debt, should be contained -- at least for now. The Treasury on Tuesday sold $32 billion of two-year without any major disruptions, and will auction $29 billion of seven-year notes on Thursday. It’s worth noting that at 3.03 percent, 10-year yields are higher than the 2.93 percent median mid-year forecast of strategists surveyed by Bloomberg. In fact, they didn't expect yields to be this high until the end of September.



DOLLAR HEAD-SCRATCHER

Perhaps the biggest mystery in global markets has been the sudden strength of the U.S. dollar. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has rallied in seven of the past eight days, reaching its highest level since the first part of January despite estimates that the U.S. is headed toward trillion-dollar budget deficits and the sense that the economy is decelerating. Don't look to strategists for clarification, as few seem to have any plausible explanation. Most cite the higher interest rates investors can get in the U.S. than most anywhere else in the developed world. But that was the case last year, and the dollar still weakened. Others say it's a byproduct of traders who made a fortune betting on the greenback's decline deciding to pare back some of those bets. Whatever the reasons, few are willing to say the turnaround is a referendum on the outlook for the U.S. economy or fiscal position. "It is hard to discern a pattern in currency performance in recent weeks," the foreign-exchange strategists at Citigroup Inc. wrote in a research note on Wednesday. "This lack of thematic consistency calls into the question whether (the market) is the midst of a regime change or there has simply been a clearing of stale positions. As such, the sustainability of recent (dollar) gains may be less a certainty than recent price action implies."



EMERGING MARKETS LOSE

The biggest losers from the dollar's surprising strength are emerging market currencies. The MSCI EM Currency Index on Wednesday completed its biggest four-day slide since November 2016, dropping as much as 1.74 percent. One of the more popular trades in all of markets last year was to borrow in dollars and use the proceeds to buy high-flying assets in emerging markets in what is known as a carry trade. That works as long as the dollar is falling -- but now that it's showing some strength, traders are being forced to reverse those carry trades or suffer losses as the greenback continues to strengthen. After climbing as much as 4 percent this year, a Bloomberg currency index that measures carry-trade returns from eight emerging markets, funded by short positions in the greenback, has given up all its 2018 returns, according to Bloomberg News' Natasha Doff and Cecile Gutscher. The "sharp rise in U.S. front-end yields has increased the cost of shorting the dollar," Michael Sneyd, currency strategist at BNP Paribas, wrote in a research note. "This alone has triggered some short covering and has put pressure on EM currencies that have recently underperformed."



SUGAR SOURS

Much of the talk surrounding commodities lately has been how rising prices are fueling inflation concerns and boosting input costs for manufacturers. But there is one key commodity that is bucking the trend in a big way: sugar. The sweet stuff tumbled more than 2 percent Wednesday, extending a nasty slump that has caused prices to fall 28 percent this year. The sugar market is suffering from a global glut, in part due to higher-than-expected output in countries such as India and Thailand, according to Bloomberg News' Agnieszka de Sousa and Manisha Jha. It will take a while for cane and beet farmers to react to lower prices and cut plantings, while some governments’ production subsidies and other support measures are also bearish for the market, traders attending a Platts Kingsman conference in Geneva this week said. There's nothing on the horizon that suggests the downtrend will reverse, according to Gareth Griffiths, the chief executive officer of Alvean, the world’s top sugar trader. “While the market’s function is to solve supply and demand imbalances, that’s not being currently solved,” he said at the conference.



TEA LEAVES

The European Central Bank wraps up its two-day meeting on Thursday, and although no one expects policy makers to raise interest rates for the first time since 2011, there's sure to be lots of scrutiny on how they explain the sharp slowdown recently in euro-area economy. A Citigroup economic surprise index for the region shows that the incoming data is falling below estimates at a degree not seen since 2012. As recently as February, the data was exceeding estimates on average. At the International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington last week, ECB president Mario Draghi didn't sound too concerned, saying that "notwithstanding the latest economic indicators, which suggest that the growth cycle may have peaked, the growth momentum is expected to continue." For now, investors are willing to give the benefit of the doubt. The benchmark STOXX Europe 600 Index of equities has gained 3.01 percent this month, outpacing the 1.30 percent increase of the MSCI All-Country World Index, and the Bloomberg Euro Index is little changed.

DON'T MISS

The Dollar May Be Down, But It's Far From Out: A. Gary Shilling

Euro Bulls Need to Show a Little Patience: Jason Schenker

Critics of Economics Are Dwelling in the Past: Noah Smith

The Logical Next Step for the Euro Zone: Ferdinando Giugliano

New Zealand's Central Bank Should Lose the Hubris: Daniel Moss