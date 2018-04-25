Serb President Wants Central Bank Governor to Stay Another Term

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he wants central bank Governor Jorgovanka Tabakovic to stay on for another term in office after her mandate ends in August.

Tabakovic, a senior member of Vucic’s Progressive Party who took over the central bank in 2012, has delivered results, Vucic said, adding for the first time that he wants her to remain at the helm of the National Bank of Serbia.

Jorgovanka Tabakovic Photographer: Oliver Bunic/Bloomberg

“I didn’t even think about any changes,” Vucic said Wednesday in an interview in the Presidential Palace in Belgrade, the capital. “Things are better than ever. We have a very strong dinar, we’re working together on macroeconomic stabilization, fiscal consolidation and we delivered very, very good results. If she wants to stay, she will stay.”

During Tabakovic’s term, the central bank tightened control of the dinar to reduce daily fluctuations against the euro. Monetary-policy makers lowered the benchmark interest rate to a record 3 percent in April from 11.75 percent in 2013, helping to bolster growth through cheaper lending.