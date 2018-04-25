Qualcomm Forecast Shows China Phone Market May Be Rebounding

Qualcomm Inc. gave a more positive outlook than analysts expected, sparking optimism that the crucial Chinese smartphone market is showing signs of life.

Sales will be $4.8 billion to $5.6 billion in the fiscal third quarter, the San Diego-based company said Wednesday in a statement. Analysts on average expected revenue of $5.45 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The San Diego-based company is the biggest maker of chips that power most smartphones, making its results a key indicator of the sector’s health. Recent reports by other companies in the industry raised concern about weak demand, particularly in China, the world’s largest smartphone market.

Qualcomm chips aren’t used as much by Apple Inc. for iPhones, but it’s the main supplier to China’s largest smartphone makers. That suggests recent industry reports of weaker component demand may be focuses on Apple.

Qualcomm executives said in an interview that China’s smartphone market is starting to improve. While the company had experienced close to a halt in chip orders at the end of 2017 from China, sales of phones have been good enough to help shift a buildup of unused components, said Chief Financial Officer George Davis. “You’ve seen inventory go down pretty rapidly,” he added.

The company’s shares rose 1 percent in extended trading after closing at $49.75 in New York. The stock is down more than 20 percent this year, making it the second-worst performer on the benchmark Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index in that period.

Profit in the fiscal second quarter was 80 cents a share, excluding certain items. Adjusted revenue was $5.2 billion. Analysts had predicted adjusted earnings of 70 cents a share on revenue of $5.19 billion.

“China’s coming from a deep bottom and getting a little bit better," Mike Walkley, an analyst for Canaccord Genuity Inc., said ahead of the results. “You’ve seen China burn through a lot of excess inventory."

While Qualcomm still supplies some chips to Apple, a legal dispute has soured relations between the two companies and the iPhone maker has started using chips from other suppliers.

Qualcomm said on Wednesday that it experienced a large decline in orders for modems from one customer. Apple is the main customer for that type of Qualcomm component.

Qualcomm has been plagued by endless legal battles, government fines, a waning smartphone market, customers that won’t pay and a failed hostile takeover bid by rival Broadcom Ltd. Earlier on Wednesday, the stock touched its lowest intraday level since early 2016. All that left a low bar for Qualcomm’s quarterly results.

One of the cornerstones of the company’s plan to reignite earnings growth is its acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV. That deal, the biggest Qualcomm has ever attempted, was announced in 2016 and is still waiting for regulatory approval in China.

The company is still confident it can close the transaction ahead of a July 25 deadline. While trade tension between the U.S. and China suggests permission is unlikely to come soon, the two sides are likely to settle into calmer negotiations starting next month, said Chief Executive Officer Steve Mollenkopf.

“We’re obviously not immune to the difficult environment that exists between the countries.,” he said. “From a timing perspective, this is not the best time to take the temperature.”