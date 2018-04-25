MTA Approves Spending $600 Million to Ease Access for Disabled

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the subway, buses and commuter rail lines, approved an amendment to its capital plan that will allocate at least $600 million for accessibility projects.

The step "significantly increases the agency’s investment" in Americans With Disabilities Act accessibility projects, including $300 million for critical station improvements, $200 million for enhancements such as elevators and $100 million for redesigned platforms and similar work.

“We are putting an increased focus on accessibility with all of our planning moving forward, and this plan amendment is a direct result of that promise,” MTA Chairman Joseph Lhota said in a statement. “We have a lot more work to do but this plan amendment -- as well as our Board working group on accessibility and the commitment of NYC Transit President Andy Byford -- demonstrate our commitment to accessibility for all of our customers.”

The exact stations that will be improved with the funding will be finalized later.