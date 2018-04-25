Laundering Scandal Exposes Europe Rift on How to Police Banks

Europe is struggling to agree on how to tackle money laundering in the wake of high-profile scandals in the Baltic region.

Latvia, grappling with the aftermath of its third-biggest bank being closed down, is calling for a pan-European approach to fighting dubious financial flows. While it has the support of other small states, it hasn’t convinced Germany, which argues those powers are better kept at a national level.

Peters Putnins, head of Latvia’s Financial and Capital Market Commission, says no small European country could replicate the U.S. resources that exposed wrongdoing at the now-defunct ABLV Bank AS in February. He didn’t name the smaller nations that back Latvia’s stance.

“Europe together could definitely do it,” he said in an interview in Riga, Latvia’s capital. “Why hold that kind of infrastructure in each individual country?”

A lack of cooperation and information exchange between countries has limited Europe’s efforts to prevent illicit capital flows. Europol estimates that just 1 percent of about 120 billion euros ($145 billion) that are laundered annually in the EU are detected and recovered. Daniele Nouy, head of banking supervision at the European Central Bank, wants greater international coordination to boost detection.

German regulators say law enforcement isn’t well-suited to an international approach.

‘Better Understanding’

“Money laundering is mainly a matter of criminal law,” Thorsten Poetzsch, a chief executive director at German financial-markets supervisor BaFin, said in an interview in Frankfurt. “Anti-money-laundering provisions aren’t fully harmonized and risk profiles differ from country to country. A national supervisor therefore has a better understanding of the risks at stake in the individual member state.”

The 19-nation euro area has already made efforts to centralize supervision of its biggest lenders, handing responsibility to the ECB. EU officials in Brussels have taken the lead on laws to fight money laundering in the bloc. An agreement on the latest version of the rules, which extends the framework to virtual currencies, was reached in December.

Click here for more on Latvia’s banking woes

At an ECB supervisory board meeting this month, larger euro-region countries weren’t interested in unifying anti-money-laundering measures, according to Latvia’s Putnins, who attended. But smaller nations “would be happy to create something together,” he said.

It’s “very embarrassing to depend on the U.S. to do the job,” Nouy told the European Parliament last month when asked about ABLV. She called for “a European institution that’s implementing in a thorough, deep, consistent fashion this legislation in the euro area,” though not the ECB.