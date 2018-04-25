Davis Says October EU Deal Must Be `Substantive': Brexit Update

Brexit Secretary David Davis gives evidence to parliamentary committee Wednesday, with the future of the Northern Ireland border and the increasingly fractious debate over whether the U.K. should remain in a customs union with the European Union likely to dominate.

Davis speaks ahead of a meeting of Prime Minister Theresa May’s so-called Brexit war cabinet this afternoon. She’s under growing pressure to stay in the customs union, with business and probably a majority of Parliament in favor. The question is how the pro-Brexit members of Cabinet will respond if she does -- so far at least, none has publicly threatened to resign.

Davis Says October EU Deal Must Be ‘Substantive’ (10:07 a.m.)

Davis says the hardest task facing his team in the autumn is to justify what he has got in return for paying 40 billion pounds to the EU. The agreement reached with the bloc in October must be “substantive,” he says.

More on Davis’s Comment on Northern Ireland (10:02 a.m.)

Davis suggested the thorny question of how to avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland might still not be resolved when the U.K. leaves the EU next March.

He said a solution for the border won’t really be needed until the end of the transition period on Jan. 1, 2021 because the U.K. will effectively remain inside the EU customs union and single market during this interim phase.

But his comment has dramatic implications for what Brexit might look like. It suggests that the U.K. accepts it may have to agree to an unpalatable backstop plan for keeping Northern Ireland -- and possibly the whole U.K. -- in many parts of the customs union and single market rules indefinitely.

If an alternative answer can’t be agreed, the U.K. will have to take a leap of faith, leave the EU next March and hope that it can reach a deal on the Irish border before the end of the following year.

Davis Says No Deal With EU on Brexit Is Unlikely (9:57 a.m.)

“The complete absence of any outcome is unlikely,” Davis says. “You might end up with a bare-bones deal --- or a whole series of bilateral deals. I don’t think no deal is a significant probability at all.”

Davis Says Huge Advantages Outside Customs Union (9:43 a.m.)



Davis doesn’t say how the government would react if Parliament defeats it on the customs union issue, but he does stick to the long-held line about the advantages for the U.K. of leaving it -- ability to negotiate own trade deals etc. He also dismisses the idea that it will be a significant practical impediment to trade.

“If you have no tariffs, if you have no quotas, if you have mutual recognition of standards, why would you have a high friction border?” he asks.

Davis: Ireland Solution Not Needed Until Dec. 2020 (9:35 a.m.)

Davis says that given there’s a transition period agreed with the U.K. in the customs union until Dec. 2020, a final solution for the Northern Ireland border isn’t needed to be fully in place until that period ends.

Does this open the door to the U.K. fully accepting the EU’s default backstop position?

Davis Says U.K. to Avoid Hard Border in Ireland (9:32 a.m.)

“Our undertaking is plain,” Davis says. “We will avoid a hard border at all costs. We will underpin the peace process… and we will come up with a mechanism which will enable that to happen at the border.”

Davis says a free trade agreement with the EU would solve a lot of the issues.

Davis Says Lawmakers Will Be Able to Amend Bill (9:29 a.m.)

Davis flicks at the power the U.K. Parliament will have when it gets to vote on the draft Brexit deal that Prime Minister Theresa May secures. “If the house rejects the proposed negotiation then that negotiation will fall,” he says.

But he’s also evasive on how long lawmakers will have to scrutinize the deal. “I don’t know,” he says. The beginning of this hearing is already rather combative.

Read more: Lawmakers Could Still Thwart Brexit When Deal Reaches Parliament

