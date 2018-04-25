Credit Suisse Counts on Stock Traders to Make $6 Billion Goal

The pressure is on for Credit Suisse Group AG’s traders, especially those dealing in stocks.

The Swiss bank on Wednesday signaled it may struggle to reach a goal of $6 billion or more in revenue at the global markets unit this year after results in the first quarter trailed peers. The division, led by Brian Chin, brought in $1.64 billion in adjusted revenue during the first three months, which are traditionally when traders generate the biggest chunk of their annual earnings.

That leaves the bank with a “shortfall” on the way to the full-year goal, Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam told analysts on a call, adding he’s not giving up on the target.

“The six is something we believe we can achieve with all the upsides we’ve talked about in equities where there’s been a turnaround,” Thiam said. “I’m looking at Brian here, he is nodding, the pressure is on him, it’s on his team, that’s how you get somewhere.”

Credit Suisse saw equity trading revenue at its global markets unit rise 7 percent to $588 million in the first quarter from a year earlier. That performance trailed the five biggest U.S. investment banks and Switzerland’s UBS Group AG, which generated gains of 33 percent on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Still, it marked an “inflection point in a business where revenues had been decreasing, so there’s more to come,” Thiam said.

Credit Suisse has been investing in talent “specifically within our equities business, where we saw an opportunity to refresh our franchise in equity derivatives, but also across our franchises, to retain, motivate and grow our teams,” he said.

