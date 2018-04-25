Credit Suisse Convinces With Strong Wealth Management: Analysts

Credit Suisse shares gain the most in more than five months after first-quarter earnings beat estimates, with net new money coming in at CHF14.4b -- the highest quarterly level in seven years. A strong wealth management business offsets somewhat weaker equity trading revenue than reported by U.S. peers and UBS. Some analysts point out that consensus estimates have been lowered since a “ soft profit warning” mid-March.

Vontobel, Andreas Venditti

(Hold, PT CHF17)

Pretax profit above consensus, which has been lowered by almost a quarter since the “profit warning” of mid-March

Adj. pretax in line with Vontobel estimate, represents only 26% of FY18E estimate

As proportion of annual earnings made in 1Q is usually “way above” this level (1Q17: 35%), Vontobel might consider lowering its estimates

Goldman Sachs, Jernej Omahen and Marco di Matteo

(Buy, PT CHF 21.80)

Good set of results, pretax profit beat, strong net new money; in investment banking, equities revenues underperformed U.S. peers and UBS

All operating divisions better than expected except for IBCM

CET1 ratio at 12.9% above consensus

Morgan Stanley, Magdalena Stoklosa

(Overweight, PT CHF20)

Results strong in “absolute and relative” terms

“Very strong” net new money across global wealth management, with margins up across all regions

Costs reduced by 6% shows continued delivery and focus

Zuercher Kantonalbank, Javier Lodeiro

(Outperform)