Connecting the Disconnected
European electricity companies are looking to bring power to millions of new customersBy
European companies have taken the lead in setting targets for bringing power to new customers, looking to add a total of 52 million people by 2020, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance. One aim of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals is to link all 1.1 billion people worldwide currently without access to electricity to a supply. Joint ventures, strategic partnerships and acquisitions will be critical for the companies to achieve their goals.
