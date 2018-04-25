Bond Trader's Fraud Trial Turns Testy as Defense Takes on Victim

The trial of a former Cantor Fitzgerald LP bond trader charged with lying to his clients became contentious as his lawyer aggressively questioned one of his alleged victims about methods his firm uses to invest.

David Demos’s attorney Jose Baez peppered Marathon Asset Management principal Ed Cong on Wednesday with questions Wednesday about his recollections of trades with Demos and the models his firm uses to make investment decisions. During a cross-examination continually interrupted with objections from prosecutors, Cong said his firm’s model puts out a profile of a bond’s cash flow that is then compared with prices to get a range where the firm would consider investing.

While he said the model itself doesn’t determine that range, he admitted that the firm wouldn’t go above a certain level.

"If a bond’s price costs too much you won’t buy it, right?" Baez asked.

"Right, there’s a threshold above where we don’t buy," Cong said.

Demos is on trial in federal court in Hartford, Connecticut, accused of lying to clients such as Marathon about the prices at which he could buy or sell mortgage-backed securities in order to boost his firm’s commissions and thus increase his own compensation. His attorneys say the alleged victims are sophisticated investors who use detailed models to decide whether to buy or sell bonds and discount any statements made by traders during negotiations.

Demos is one of more than a half-dozen traders charged with deceiving customers as part of a federal crackdown on questionable tactics used in bond negotiations that began with the arrest of former Jefferies Group LLC managing director Jesse Litvak in January 2013. Litvak was convicted last year of securities fraud and is serving a two-year sentence.

