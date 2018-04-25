Boeing Shakes Off Trade-War Jitters as Cash Gain Beats Estimates

Boeing Co. rose as better-than-expected cash and profit signaled that trade tensions haven’t yet hurt the largest U.S. exporter’s planemaking business.

Free cash flow climbed to $2.74 billion, the company said in a statement Wednesday. That topped the average analyst estimate of $1.49 billion, a sign the company’s underlying business remains healthy. Boeing also raised its 2018 profit forecast.

Taking Flight Boeing's free cash flow has shaken off tensions over trade wars Source: Boeing data compiled by Bloomberg

The robust results underscored the strengths that made Boeing the best performer on the Dow Jones Industrial Average for most of the past year. The company was recently dethroned by Cisco Systems Inc. as President Donald Trump’s trade salvos rattled markets. Investors sold off Boeing as aluminum prices went on a wild ride, and again when China threatened penalties for the 737, the manufacturer’s largest source of profit.

“Boeing appears a natural casualty in a trade war, as one of the most visible American exporters,” Robert Spingarn, an analyst at Credit Suisse Group AG, said in a report before the earnings were released. “Most of the impact seems to be limited to the share price rather than the fundamentals.”

The shares advanced 2.1 percent to $336 before the start of trading in New York. Through Tuesday, they had gained 12 percent this year, while the Dow fell 2.8 percent.

Adjusted earnings rose to $3.64 a share, Chicago-based Boeing said in the statement. That was more than the $2.58 average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue increased 6.5 percent to $23.4 billion. Analysts had predicted $22.2 billion.

There are signs of strain, however, as engine makers and other suppliers struggle to keep pace with the record production tempo for the single-aisle 737. Almost half of Boeing’s 184 jet deliveries in the quarter occurred in March.