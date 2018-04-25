Aluminum Spirals Downward as `Worst Time for Rusal Has Passed'

Aluminum in London dropped for a fifth day, its worst run in almost a year, as concerns eased over supply disruptions after the U.S. softened sanctions against United Co. Rusal, the biggest producer outside China.

The metal fell as much as 1.6 percent to $2,191 a metric ton, and was at $2,205 at 2:53 p.m. in Shanghai. Aluminum’s two-day loss of 10 percent through Tuesday was the steepest since 1988, and the market has retraced more than half the gains made since sanctions were announced in early April.

Aluminum’s breath-taking rally has been thrown into reverse after the U.S. switched tack, saying on Monday it would provide sanctions relief if Oleg Deripaska relinquishes control of Rusal and extended the deadline for companies to wind down dealings with the producer. That move calmed concerns across the global supply chain. Rusal’s shares held their ground in Hong Kong on Wednesday, after surging by the most on record the day before.

“It looks like the incident is moving in the opposite direction to what the market had expected and priced in,” Wei Lai, an analyst with Cofco Futures Ltd., said in Shanghai. “So, prices should revert to some extent. The worst time for Rusal has passed.”

Still, it’s unclear how much of Rusal’s trade will resume as the flow of aluminum and its raw materials depends on ports, shipping companies, banks and buyers all being comfortable in dealing with the Russian company.

In other metals, nickel gained 0.4 percent in London, ending a four-day loss. The metal had been caught up in the sanctions row due to fears that the U.S. could target other Russian companies, including MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC.

Copper fell 0.8 percent, after rising Tuesday following comments from Freeport-McMoRan Inc. that it would be impossible to keep mining its flagship Grasberg mine in Indonesia if it were to adopt new environmental standards demanded by the government.

— With assistance by Winnie Zhu