Wynn Resorts' Profit Soars on Gains at Newest Macau Casino

Wynn Resorts Ltd., whose founder and chief executive officer quit in February over allegations of sexual misconduct, is getting a boost from gambling in the casino enclave of Macau.

First-quarter earnings soared to $2.30 a share, excluding some items, the Las Vegas-based casino company said Tuesday, topping the $1.96-a-share average of analysts’ estimate. Revenue grew 20 percent, coming in just shy of projections.

Wynn Resorts is under investigation by casino regulators in Nevada, Macau and Massachusetts over the actions of former CEO Steven Wynn and the board’s handling of the allegations against him. That hasn’t hurt results at the company, which owns casinos in Las Vegas and Macau.

Macau, the only part of China where casino gambling is legal, is rebounding from a multiyear slump. New resorts, including one that Wynn opened in August of 2016, have stimulated demand.

Wynn shares were little changed in extended trading. The stock fell 1.7 percent to $190 at the close in New York and has risen 13 percent this year.

Wynn reported $421.7 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization from its two Macau casinos, ahead of the $414.5 million estimate provided by Consensus Metrix. Total revenue for the quarter rose to $1.72 billion, compared with analysts’ estimates of $1.75 billion.