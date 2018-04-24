Trump’s Veterans Affairs Pick Is Planning to Fight for Confirmation, Sources Say

President Donald Trump ’s nominee to lead the Veterans Affairs Department, White House physician Ronny Jackson, plans to pursue confirmation despite a review that a Senate committee opened into allegations of improper behavior and management lapses, two people familiar with the matter said.

The two people described Jackson’s intentions following an Oval Office meeting he had late Tuesday afternoon with Trump.

Trump said earlier in the day at a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron Tuesday that he had advised Jackson to withdraw.

"I said to Dr. Jackson, what do you need it for?” Trump said. “I don’t want to put a man through a process like this. It’s too ugly and disgusting.” He later added, “I really don’t think personally he should do it, but it’s totally his, I would stand behind him, totally his decision."

The president spoke hours after Senator Johnny Isakson, chairman of the Veterans Affairs Committee, said he and the panel’s ranking Democrat, Jon Tester, decided to delay a hearing on Jackson’s nomination that had been scheduled for Wednesday and sent a letter to Trump seeking more information.