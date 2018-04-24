Toronto Man Faces 23 Charges After Van Attack Leaves 10 Dead

Police on the scene after a van plowed into pedestrians in Toronto on April 23, 2018.

A Toronto man was charged with 10 counts of first degree murder and 13 of attempted murder after a van struck dozens of pedestrians on a busy sidewalk Monday afternoon in the worst mass attack in Canada in almost three decades.

Alek Minassian, 25, appeared in a Toronto court on Tuesday to formally face the charges after a Monday rampage that left 10 people dead and more injured, according to broadcaster CP24.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the incident a “senseless attack,” while saying there’s no evidence of a national security risk or reason to change the country’s threat level. “At this time, we have no reason to suspect that there is any national security element to this attack, but obviously the investigations continue,” Trudeau said in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Monday’s incident marked the worst mass killing in Canada since Marc Lepine killed 14 women at a Montreal engineering school in 1989 before turning the gun on himself. It comes on the heels of several other vehicle attacks around the world, including one in a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12, a van attack in Barcelona that left 13 dead, and the truck loaded with arms that drove into a late-night crowd in Nice, France, in 2016, killing 80 people. A vehicle attack in Edmonton, Alberta, last year injured four pedestrians and a police officer.

Police are still notifying families of the victims and won’t publicly confirm identities until that’s complete, likely not before at least Wednesday, Toronto Police spokeswoman Constable Caroline de Kloet said Tuesday. Police expect to provide an update on the case later in the day, she said.

Invesco Employee Died

Among the dead was an employee of Invesco Canada, the Canadian unit’s president Peter Intraligi said in a statement.

“I can now confirm that unfortunately one of our employees has succumbed to her injuries," Intraligi said. “Out of respect for her and her family, we will not be providing any further comments.” Invesco is an investment-management company based in Atlanta.

Two South Koreans were also among the victims, according to the South Korean news agency Yonhap, which cited the foreign ministry.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said Monday the incident was clearly deliberate and nothing has been ruled out. Saunders identified the suspect as Minassian, and said police were still searching for a motive, declining to provide further details. “I open all the lanes right now, I don’t close anything until the evidence closes it for us,” Saunders told reporters. “Right now everything is open.”

Little Force

In Monday’s incident, a van sped into the intersection of Yonge and Finch at around 1:30 p.m. before heading south on Yonge, hopping the curb and slamming into pedestrians. Several witnesses told TV networks that he appeared to be targeting people, driving to avert light poles as he raced south.

Officials haven’t yet identified the policeman involved in the dramatic stand-off. A video published on the Toronto Star website showed the man standing in front of a Ryder rental van, pointing an object at a police offer, asking him to “shoot me in the head.” The police officer stood his ground, and eventually apprehended him on the sidewalk and handcuffed him.

— With assistance by Kristine Owram, and Natalie Obiko Pearson