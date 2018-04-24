Texas Instruments Gives Rosy Sales Forecast; Shares Jump

Texas Instruments Inc., the largest maker of chips that help run most electronic devices, gave a quarterly sales and profit forecast that topped estimates, defusing concerns that orders are trailing off amid weaker demand across the semiconductor industry.

Second-quarter net income will be as much as $1.39 a share, the Dallas-based company said Tuesday in a statement. Revenue will be $3.78 billion to $4.1 billion. On average, analysts predicted profit of $1.22 a share on sales of $3.9 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Texas Instruments shares jumped 4.7 percent in extended trading.

The company said it’s seeing strong demand from industrial and automotive customers. The forecast may help allay fears that some of the semiconductor industry’s biggest end markets are slowing down, sparked by a spate of downbeat news from other technology companies in recent days. More than any other chipmaker, the company’s reach makes it a proxy for demand across the economy. Texas Instruments, one of the oldest companies in technology, produces a part for almost everything that runs on electricity.

“The macro economy continues to be constructive,” Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi said on a conference call following the report. It’s too early to say whether increasing geopolitical concerns will hurt the economy, he said.

Concerns about the health of the chip business began when Lam Research Corp., a maker of equipment used primarily in the production of memory chips and the first large chip-related company to report earnings, spooked investors last week by predicting a decline in orders in the second half of the year. That was followed by Apple Inc.’s main chip manufacturer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., giving a revenue forecast for the current quarter that missed analysts’ average estimate by about $1 billion. The reports arrived against the backdrop of a brewing trade war between the U.S. and China, which could put some chipmakers’ fastest-growing markets at risk.

Texas Instruments shares had gained less than 1 percent in regular New York trading before the report, and have dropped 5.8 percent this year. That’s compared with a decline of 0.7 percent in the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index in the same period.

In the first quarter, Texas Instruments said net income rose to $1.37 billion, or $1.35 a share, from $997 million, or 97 cents, a year earlier. Sales rose 11 percent to $3.79 billion. Analysts on average had estimated earnings of $1.10 on revenue of $3.65 billion.

While Texas Instruments saw stronger demand across its product range, orders from communications-equipment makers fell from a year earlier, the company said. The industrial and automotive markets will continue to be the fastest-growing areas for chipmakers because demand is being fueled in part by an increasing number of semiconductors used in each device.

Texas Instruments’ analog chips perform the fundamental task of translating real-world inputs, like sounds and touch, into electronic signals. These semiconductors can be found in everything from refrigerators to satellites. Texas Instruments has deliberately avoided concentrating on one product area.

The company gets the biggest chunk of its sales from makers of industrial equipment. It’s also one of the biggest providers of silicon to the automotive industry. Unlike Intel Corp. and Qualcomm Inc., it doesn’t make chips that cost tens of millions of dollars to develop and then quickly become obsolete, making it less vulnerable to sudden swings in demand or competitive pressure. That’s paid off by increasing the company’s profitability, but hasn’t yet driven sustained revenue growth.