Skadden Lawyer Craig Leaves Firm After Inquiry on Ukraine Report

Gregory Craig, a senior lawyer who oversaw a controversial report that Skadden Arps Sleate Meagher & Flom LLP prepared on behalf of Ukraine’s government, has left the firm, a spokeswoman confirmed.

Craig was the top lawyer for Skadden’s 2012 review of the legitimacy of the Ukrainian government’s prosecution of Yulia Tymoshenko, a former prime minister. The report is central to several legal filings by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, figuring prominently in allegations of undeclared lobbying work, hidden payments and false statements to investigators.

Craig, who defended Bill Clinton against impeachment and was the first White House general counsel under Barack Obama, hasn’t been accused of any wrongdoing. He couldn’t be reached for comment.

The Skadden report was part of efforts spearheaded by Paul Manafort on behalf of the government of then-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, according to Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Manafort, who went on to become President Donald Trump’s campaign chairman, has been accused of hiding his lobbying work on Ukraine’s behalf and laundering millions of dollars he earned there. He was involved in recruiting Skadden to prepare the report on behalf of Ukraine, according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg News. The review largely defended the prosecution and conviction of Tymoshenko, defying the view held by the U.S. and the European Union that the case against her was politically motivated.

Skadden’s $12,000 fee for the report was modest, just below the amount that required public bidding. But according to U.S. prosecutors, Skadden was paid more than $5 million for the work, largely through third-party payments. The firm has said it returned some funds it had held in escrow.

The Skadden lawyer who prepared the report, Alex van der Zwaan, pleaded guilty in February to making false statements to U.S. investigators about discussions he had in 2016 with two associates about the report and Ukrainian scrutiny of the payments. In pleading guilty, van der Zwaan said he secretly recorded calls with the two people and with a senior Skadden partner, Craig.

