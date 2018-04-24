Sinclair Agrees to Sell 23 TV Stations as Part of Tribune Deal

Satellite dishes stand outside the headquarters building of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. in Hunt Valley, Maryland, U.S.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. agreed to sell more than 20 TV stations to Standard General LP, Meredith Corp. and others, aiming to soothe regulatory concerns surrounding its $3.9 billion takeover attempt of Tribune Media Co.

The transactions are aimed at gaining regulatory approval for the Tribune deal and are expected to be completed when that purchase closes, Sinclair said on Tuesday. The company is seeking approval from the Federal Communications Commission as well as antitrust regulators.

The merger has been delayed by the regulatory scrutiny. Sinclair had planned to complete the deal by the end of 2017, but now sees it closing by the second quarter of this year. The company has had to increase the level of divestitures in order to push the transaction through.

Moelis & Co. served as Sinclair’s financial adviser on the TV station deals. They include the sale of WGN-TV in Chicago to WGN-TV LLC, KDAF in Dallas to Cunningham Broadcasting Corp. and KUNS in Seattle to Howard Stirk. Meredith is also buying KPLR in St. Louis, a CW affiliate, for $65 million.