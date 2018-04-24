Shire Considers Sweetened Takeda Offer After Multiple Snubs

Shire Plc is considering a new offer from Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. after the Japanese drugmaker sweetened its roughly $60 billion bid for the biotechnology company.

Shire’s board “is considering its position” after receiving the revised bid on Tuesday, the company said in a statement after Bloomberg News reported that the companies were nearing a preliminary agreement.

The two companies have been working on a tentative deal on price, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Under U.K. takeover rules, Takeda must announce a firm offer or abandon its pursuit by Wednesday afternoon. The companies may seek an extension from authorities to finalize talks, the people said, declining to be identified as the discussions are confidential.

Discussions have revolved around a higher price as well as a possible increase in the cash component, the people said. Shire’s statement did not disclose a price. Talks may still be delayed or fall apart, they said. Representatives for Takeda and Shire declined to comment.

Shire shares surged as much as 6.2 percent in London, valuing the company at about 37 billion pounds ($52 billion). Takeda has declined about 24 percent this year, valuing the company at about $35 billion.

Acquiring Shire would vault Takeda, which has few late-stage experimental drugs in its own pipeline, into the ranks of the world’s top pharmaceutical companies. The Japanese company last week raised its offer to 47 pounds a share and lifted the cash portion of the bid after three prior proposals were rejected.

Friday’s proposal included 21 pounds a share in cash and 26 pounds apiece in new stock for Shire, whose market value has soared since the takeover interest was disclosed last month.

Takeda has been ramping up its takeover ambitions under Chief Executive Officer Christophe Weber, seeking growth overseas amid patent expirations and a shrinking domestic population. A Shire takeover would be by far Takeda’s largest-ever deal and bring it medicines for rare diseases such as hemophilia -- a field that’s luring a growing number of drugmakers who can charge more for unique life-saving drugs than for routine treatment.