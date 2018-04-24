Pirates Seize 12 Crew on Dutch Vessel Off Nigeria

Suspected pirates kidnapped 12 of 14 crew members on board Dutch cargo vessel FWN Rapide near the southern Nigerian city of Port Harcourt, Ships & Ports reported, citing vessel owner ForestWave Navigation BV.

The incident occurred April 21 as the vessel was nearing Port Harcourt in Nigeria’s oil region, the online publication reported on its website Tuesday.

The ship owner is working with domestic and international authorities to contact the missing crew and secure their return, while the two other members are safe, it said.